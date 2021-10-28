Remains of two people found in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The remains of two people were found during the excavation work carried out by Korpu-Bina Tikinti LLC in Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Oct.28 citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

At present, the Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation in this regard.