Society 28 October 2021 12:10 (UTC+04:00)
Remains of two people found in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The remains of two people were found during the excavation work carried out by Korpu-Bina Tikinti LLC in Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Oct.28 citing the General Prosecutor's Office.

At present, the Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation in this regard.

