Remains of two people found in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam - Prosecutor General's Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The remains of two people were found during the excavation work carried out by Korpu-Bina Tikinti LLC in Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports on Oct.28 citing the General Prosecutor's Office.
At present, the Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation in this regard.
