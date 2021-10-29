Massive tree-planting campaigns to be held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, East Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Large-scale tree-planting campaigns will take place in Karabakh and East Zangazur.

This was stated at a regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It was noted that the traditional tree-planting events, which will be held this year under the organization of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, this time will be organized on a large scale also in Karabakh and East Zangazur in accordance with the goals of improving the environment of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories (from Armenian occupation).

At the meeting, the members of the Working Group were informed about issues related to the environment in the context of the implementation of road transport infrastructure projects in the liberated territories, a preliminary assessment of the forest resources of these territories based on satellite images.