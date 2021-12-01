Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

Some 40,314 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,181 citizens, the second one to 6,125 citizens, the third one to 30,008 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 10,567,919 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,083,530 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,573,036 people - the second dose, 911,353 people - the third dose.