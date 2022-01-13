Azerbaijan confirms 674 more COVID-19 cases, 509 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 674 new COVID-19 cases, 509 patients have recovered, and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 623,555 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,397 of them have recovered, and 8,490 people have died. Currently, 7,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,386 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,978,735 tests have been conducted so far.