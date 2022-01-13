Azerbaijan confirms 674 more COVID-19 cases, 509 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 674 new COVID-19 cases, 509 patients have recovered, and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 623,555 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 607,397 of them have recovered, and 8,490 people have died. Currently, 7,668 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,386 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,978,735 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan transfers Republican Center of Equestrian Tourism and National Equestrian Games to State Border Service’s subordination
AZAL comments on difference in prices for airline tickets on Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Yerevan flights
Azerbaijan attracts attention of whole world by implementation of large-scale projects - Trend News Agency’s deputy director general
ITFC tops Bloomberg 2021 Global Islamic Financing League Tables as #1 Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger
OSCE should intensify measures to strengthen long-term peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan - chairman-in-office
Saudi Arabia is one of handful of countries that did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev
Foreign investors are well aware that our word is as valuable as our signature - President Ilham Aliyev
About 10,000 megawatts of renewable wind and solar electricity can be produced in liberated areas - President Aliyev
Khizi-Absheron wind farm will contribute to ensuring energy security of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Saudi Arabian energy minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attends Khizi-Absheron wind farm groundbreaking ceremony (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Study shows booster dose of Covaxin has neutralising effect on Omicron, Delta variants, says Bharat Biotech