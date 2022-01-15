Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Some 27,376 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,345 citizens, the second one 2,739 citizens and the booster dose – 22,292.

Totally, up until now, 11,648,496 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,198,072 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,712,091 people - the second dose and 1,738,333 people booster dose.