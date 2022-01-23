Azerbaijan confirms 1,697 more COVID-19 cases, 526 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,697 new COVID-19 cases, 526 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 633,731 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 612,292 of them have recovered, and 8,610 people have died. Currently, 12,829 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,851 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,065,279 tests have been conducted so far.
