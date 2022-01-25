Hopefully, number of Azerbaijani tourists to India increases - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Hopefully, the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting India will increase, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Azerbaijan Bavitlung Vanlalvavna said at an event at the Indian embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, 70,000 Indian tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2019, while the number of Azerbaijani visitors to India over the same period was extremely small.

"We hope that the number of tourists from Azerbaijan will increase in the near future," the ambassador said.