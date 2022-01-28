Azerbaijan discloses number of passengers of regular bus trips to liberated Shusha, Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

To date, passenger buses have made eight trips in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

A total of 259 passengers were transported during these trips.

According to the ministry, 47 passengers were transported along the Baku-Shusha-Baku route (1 trip), 69 passengers along the Ahmadbayli-Shusha-Ahmadbayli route (3 trips), 67 passengers along the Baku-Aghdam-Baku route (2 trips), 76 passengers along the Barda-Aghdam-Barda route (2 trips).

The regular bus trips to the liberated territories have been launched in Azerbaijan since January 24.