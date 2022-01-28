Azerbaijan discloses number of passengers of regular bus trips to liberated Shusha, Aghdam
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:
To date, passenger buses have made eight trips in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Aghdam districts liberated from Armenia’s occupation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.
A total of 259 passengers were transported during these trips.
According to the ministry, 47 passengers were transported along the Baku-Shusha-Baku route (1 trip), 69 passengers along the Ahmadbayli-Shusha-Ahmadbayli route (3 trips), 67 passengers along the Baku-Aghdam-Baku route (2 trips), 76 passengers along the Barda-Aghdam-Barda route (2 trips).
The regular bus trips to the liberated territories have been launched in Azerbaijan since January 24.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
We will solve everything through negotiations, peacefully - Kyrgyz president about conflict on border with Tajikistan
Latest
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund to help businesses create corporate governance mechanisms
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Kazakhstan on election as chairman of Nur Otan party
Nur Otan party should be led by person who was nominated and supported by it in presidential election - Nazarbayev
We'll return to issue of expediency of my further chairmanship in Nur Otan after some time - Tokayev
New opportunities for cooperation arose in region after end of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev
Integration of arable land at Azerbaijani liberated territories into national crop rotation to improve food security - FAO (Exclusive)