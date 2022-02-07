Azerbaijan wins second silver medal at Grand Slam tournament
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Trend reports.
Kokauri lost in the decisive stage to the Mongolian Tsetsentse Odkhuu and took second place.
This medal is the second one won by the Azerbaijani team at the tournament. Earlier, Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) also took second place in the competition.
Azerbaijan was represented by six judokas at the competitions.
285 athletes from 52 countries took part in the tournament.
