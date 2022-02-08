Azerbaijan expects increase in age based pensions - Social Protection Fund
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
The average monthly amount of age pensions in Azerbaijan is forecasted to be increased up to 385 manat ($226.4), Himalay Mamishev, chairman of the State Social Protection Fund said, Trend reports.
According to Mamishev, it’s expected that following the indexation and increase of pensions, the average monthly pension for years of service will reach 360 manat ($211.7).
