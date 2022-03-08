Azerbaijani wrestler becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

The European Under-23 Wrestling Championship has started in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Trend reports.

On the first day of the competition in Greco-Roman wrestling, 4 members of the Azerbaijani team performed.

Azerbaijani wrestler Hasay Hasanli (77 kg) defeated his Bulgarian opponent (9:0) in the 1/8 finals, the Hungarian (7:0) in the 1/4 finals and advanced to the semifinals. In the semi-finals, the Azerbaijani wrestler was stronger than the Serbian wrestler (5:1) and reached the final. In the final, Hasanli defeated his rival from Georgia Davit Sologashvili with a score of 10:0 and won the gold medal of the European Championship.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Lachin Veliyev (87 kg) lost in the qualifying round to the Danish Turpal-Ali Bisultanov - 2:10. However, due to the opponent's reaching the final, Lachin had a repechage match with Turk Mukhutdin Sarychichek and won with a score of 7:5. In the decisive fight, Veliyev defeated Armenian rival Gevork Tadevosyan (6:5) and won the bronze medal of the European Championship.

Ziya Babashov (63 kg), who entered the fight from the quarterfinals, advanced to the semifinals, defeating the Israeli Aber Fetene with a score of 9:2. Zia's opponent in the semifinals was Bulgarian Ilya Mustakov. Taking the initiative from the very beginning, Babashov scored a convincing victory over his opponent with a score of 6:1 and reached the final of the European Championship. In the decisive match, Ziya met with the Georgian Giorgi Shotadze. The Azerbaijani wrestler, who lost to his opponent with a score of 0:3, took the silver medal of the European Championship.

Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) also joined the fight from the quarterfinals. Our wrestler reached the semi-finals, convincingly defeating the Czech Marcel Albini (13:5). Sarkhan lost to Fatih Bozkurt (Turkey) in the semifinals (6:13). In the fight for the bronze medal, Mammadov defeated Greek rival Nikolaos Ntunias with a score of 6:1 and took the European Championship bronze.

Thus, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers finished the second day of the U-23 European Championship with 4 (1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) medals.