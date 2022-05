BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The Azerbaijani Health Ministry and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance are preparing a special program to address the lack of medical workers in Azerbaijani regions, Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters on May 10, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, within the framework of this program, special mechanisms will be developed and proposed.

"As a result, young and experienced doctors will be sent to the regions," he added.