Main business event for women leaders in Azerbaijan, SHE Congress, back offline

On May 18, 2022, business women from Azerbaijan and other countries will come together for the fourth SHE Congress - a large-scale international event that will take place at JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel.

Founded in 2014 in Kyiv, the event, whose name stands for Smart, Happy, Elegant, has been followed by three successful congresses in Baku since 2017 and has become a unique meeting place for more than 2,500 women.

This year, the congress will welcome 300 business women from Azerbaijan and other European and Asian countries.

The purpose of the organizers, who bring on stage and in the hall the leaders of today and tomorrow, is to give mutual acceleration to the growth of ideas, the careers of the participants and to help reduce the number of barriers that still hinder women's professional self-realization.

Tatyana Mikayilova, an entrepreneur and head of Azerbaijan Business Women, who has been pushing the project for bigger achievements not only in Azerbaijan but also in the region, said she has been long involved in the promotion of women’s integration into various spheres of life.

“Promoting the full inclusion of women in business, government, society is part of my life mission and a topic that I have been consistently and constantly dealing with for more than 10 years. One of the formats of my projects on diversity and inclusion contains a SHE component in its name for more than 5 years. SHE Congress is the largest format in terms of coverage, because over the years, from 600 to 800 women have spent 8 hours in a row to be inspired, strengthened, get motivated and even a shake-up to move forward more boldly and more confidently. This year's program will introduce people and topics that, even in times of strong challenges, changes and transformations, are able to inspire those in the audience, and on the stage, that are open to novelties,” Mikailova said.

The partners of this year’s event are KOB Azerbaijan, USAID, Crimson Education, PASHA Bank and BOSCH Home.

Full program of the congress: SHE agenda 2022.pdf