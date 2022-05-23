At initiative of Malaysian Embassy, juvenile fish released into water bodies at Gizilaghaj State Nature Reserve (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. At the joint initiative of the Embassy of Malaysia in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP) Alumni Club, an event had been organized on 22 May, 2022 at Gizilaghaj State Nature Reserve in Lankaran district with the support of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ambassador of Malaysia to Azerbaijan Dato Yubazlan bin Yusof, other dignitaries from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Republic of Azerbaijan and media representatives participated in the event.

The event was also held in conjunction with the International Day of Biological Diversity (IDB) which celebrates its anniversary on 22 may 2022 under the 'Building a shared future for all life' topic. Nearly 700 juvenile fish were released into the reservoirs during the event.

As part of the Malaysian Public Diplomacy and Outreach Program, the program aimed at encouraging greater people-to-people connectivity as well as commemorating the enduring friendship between Malaysia and Azerbaijan.

To date, there are 172 MTCP Alumni from Azerbaijan. The Malaysian ambassador expressed hope to welcome more officials from Azerbaijan to attend the MTCP programs, and that the MTCP Alumni Azerbaijan will continue to prosper and contribute to growth, development, and progress of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Azerbaijan.