BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) will inspect the Formula 1 track in Baku on June 9, the Baku City Circuit operating company said, Trend reports.

The length of the track is six kilometers. The track has three high-speed sections and 20 turns, and the maximum speed for driving on it is 360 km/h.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on June 10-12.

FIA проведет проверку бакинской трассы «Формулы-1»