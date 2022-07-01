No monkeypox cases detected in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. No cases of monkeypox have been detected in Azerbaijan, Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Musayev, the virus is transmitted through a close contact between a healthy person and an infected person.

"The virus has its own specific symptoms and is detected based on the results of laboratory tests. The tests soon to be delivered to Azerbaijan to detect it will be transferred to a special center for the control of dangerous infectious diseases. Checkups will also be carried out there," he said.

The minister also said that it's not planned to conduct vaccination against monkeypox in Azerbaijan.

"This follows the strategy of the World Health Organization and there is currently no need for a monkeypox vaccine," he added.