...
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers start European Championship with two medals (PHOTO)

Society Materials 2 July 2022 23:51
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The European Freestyle Wrestling Championship (U20) continues in Rome, Trend reports.

In the freestyle wrestling competition, a member of the Azerbaijani national team Sabir Jafarov (70 kg) defeated Muhammed Abdurakhmanov (Belgium) - 5:0. Azerbaijani wrestler defeated German Adrian Barnowski in the quarterfinals - 5:4. In the next stage, Jafarov defeated the Austrian Benedict Huber - 11:0. Jafarov beat the Italian Raul Kaso with a score of 3:0 in the semi-finals and reached the final. The Azerbaijani wrestler, who lost to the Armenian Hayk Papikyan (2:3) in the last seconds of the decisive fight, won a silver medal.

Sabuhi Amiraslanov (79 kg) left no chance for Daniels Bendix from Latvia in the quarter-finals - 10:0. The Azerbaijani wrestler in the quarterfinals defeated the Turkish Hakan Satylmysh - 5:2. Amiraslanov, who lost in the semi-finals to the Armenian Mushegh Mkrtchyan (1:3), fought for the bronze medal with the Romanian Gigi Subtirichai and did not leave his opponent a single chance - 11:0.

Thus, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers started the European Championship with 1 silver and 1 bronze medals.

