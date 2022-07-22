Azerbaijan to create new mechanism in sphere of continuing education of population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The new mechanism will be created in Azerbaijan in the sphere of continuing education of the population, Trend reports with reference to the ‘Strategy for socio-economic development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026’ approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, a new mechanism based on the concept of ‘lifelong learning’ will be established.

The document provides for the completion of advanced training courses in accordance with the requirements of the labor market and the acquisition of the necessary qualifications.

A number of innovative training programs and people who have taken advantage of these programs will grow every year.