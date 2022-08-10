Azerbaijan confirms 534 more COVID-19 cases, 526 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijan has detected 534 new COVID-19 cases, 526 patients have recovered, and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 803,157 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 790,193 of them have recovered, and 9,768 people have died. Currently, 3,196 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,587 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,080,772 tests have been conducted so far.