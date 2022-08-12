Azerbaijan ranks fourth for number of medals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 12. Azerbaijan won 12 medals in one day at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Thus, Azerbaijani national team has 7 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals. Azerbaijan ranks fifth among the 56 participating countries. Türkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Bahrain are in top five. Only 34 of the 56 participating countries won medals so far.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.

The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Previously the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.