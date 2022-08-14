Azerbaijani athletes in saber fencing reach semi-finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani athletes in saber fencing reached the semifinals of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

All Azerbaijani athletes Valeria Bolshakova, Palina Kaspiarovich and Sabina Kerimova successfully passed the group stage of saber fencing.

Azerbaijani saber fencing athletes will meet with the Turkish team in the semi-finals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.