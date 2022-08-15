Referees for match between FC Qarabag and FC Viktoria Plzen announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The referees of the first match of the UEFA Champions League play-off stage between Azerbaijani club 'Qarabag' and Czech club 'Victoria Plzen' have been announced, Trend reports via the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

The meeting was entrusted to the judging team from Slovenia.

FIFA referee Slavko Vincic will be assisted by Tomaz Klanchnik and Andraz Kovacic as linesmen. The functions of the fourth judge will be performed by Rade Obrenovich.

The Video assistant referees will be Neij Kazhtazovic and Jure Praprotnik.