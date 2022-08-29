Germany among top five study destinations for Azerbaijani students

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Germany is among top five choices as a study destination for Azerbaijani students, alongside Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and Georgia, Trend reports citing the data from Erudera, the world's first platform intended for looking for universities, supported by artificial intelligence.

The report said that by the academic year 2019/20 there were 1,049 students from Azerbaijan pursuing their higher studies in Germany.

Overall, a total of 416,437 international students were pursuing higher education in Germany.by the last winter Semester of 2020/2021

According to a survey by studying-in-germany.org, 69.2% of international students say they prefer to stay in Germany after graduation to find employment.