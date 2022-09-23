Positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of state border shelled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the state border were shelled, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Starting from 23:45 on September 22, to 08:30 on September 23, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region and Yukhari Shorzha, Gunashli, and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of Kokhanebi settlement of the Tovuz region, Keshdak and Barmagbina settlements of the Kalbajar region, and Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry said.