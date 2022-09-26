Azerbaijani MoD to hold events on occasion of 'Memorial day'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A number of events will be held in the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of 'Memorial day' on September 27 in accordance with the plan approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense.

As part of the plan, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and other servicemen will visit the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs, honor the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs of the Patriotic War, and lay flowers at their graves.

During the event for the military, documentaries, videos, photos and book exhibitions dedicated to the second Karabakh war will be shown.

The events will tell about the historical significance of the Victory of the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the role of the Azerbaijani people in this victory, examples of the courage and heroism of soldiers, as well as martyrs.

The servicemen will also visit families of martyrs, servicemen who were injured during the battles.