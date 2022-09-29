Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 cases, 193 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan has detected 149 new COVID-19 cases, 193 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,311 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,374 of them have recovered, and 9,913 people have died. Currently, 1,024 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,456 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,247,567 tests have been conducted so far.