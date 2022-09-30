BYF EduExpo 2022 aims to create synergy between private and state sector - ASME

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The aim of the BYF EduExpo 2022 exhibition is to create synergy between private and state sectors, Board Chairperson of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (ASME) Nigar Alasgarova told said this during the exhibition, Trend reports.

According to her, strengthening partnerships in the field of education is expected in the future.

"ASME will continue to support the education field with both government agencies and private sector participants," Alasgarova said.