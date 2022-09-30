Azerbaijan developing new programs in higher education

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. New programs in the field of higher education are being developed in Azerbaijan, the Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said during the BYF EduExpo 2022 educational exhibition, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, the new programs will affect the direction of doctoral studies.

"We are also working to attract more foreign students to Azerbaijan. Currently, 7,000 foreign citizens study in our universities, and 28,000 Azerbaijani students are educated in Türkiye," added the minister.