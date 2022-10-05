Azerbaijan creates plant growth stimulants for rapid restoration of forests on its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Plant growth stimulants are being created for the rapid restoration of forests on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, General Director of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after Yusif Mammadaliyev Vagif Abbasov told Trend.

"A total of 54,000 hectares of forests were destroyed during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. Work is underway to create plant growth stimulants for the rapid restoration of these forests, and extensive tests have been carried out in this direction, most of them in Karabakh. Azerbaijan is ready to provide rapid restoration of forests and development of the agricultural sector in the liberated territories," Abbasov said.