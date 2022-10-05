Azerbaijan confirms 108 more COVID-19 cases, 168 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan has detected 108 new COVID-19 cases, 168 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,865 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,228 of them have recovered, and 9,925 people have died. Currently, 712 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,863 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,264,095 tests have been conducted so far.