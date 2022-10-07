Azerbaijan confirms 90 more COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan has detected 90 new COVID-19 cases, 129 patients have recovered, no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,027 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,508 of them have recovered, and 9,927 people have died. Currently, 592 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,202 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,269,145 tests have been conducted so far.