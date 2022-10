BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. According to the information received, another person was injured today as a result of an explosion of an anti-personnel mine in a non-cleared area in the direction of the Fuzuli-Aghdam road, the press service of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency says, Trend reports.

It is noted that as a result of a mine explosion, a resident of the Gabala region, Abdulkhalikov Sakhavat Aladdin oglu, born in 1983, received a slight injury to his right hand.