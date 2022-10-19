Social protection of Azerbaijani population returning to liberated lands - among primary challenges, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Employment and social protection of the Azerbaijani population that will return to the liberated territories, is among the primary challenges, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the country's Population Sahil Babayev said at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan, on October 19, Trend reports.

"Social and employment institutions are crucial in effective human rights implementation. Azerbaijan is a country that brings social policy into the mainstream," he stated.

According to the minister, today's Azerbaijan is showing strong social and employment growth.

"Among the major activities are the restoration of liberated lands, their economic integration into the regional and country economy, as well as the return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland," Babayev added.

As he stressed, Azerbaijan has successfully ensured the return of Aghali natives, providing them with public services through Smart DOST and ASAN centers.

"The relevant services are being provided for Shusha citizens as well and will also be implemented in Aghdam, Tartar, and others districts through regional services," Babayev said.