Testing work at Khojasan metro station under construction in Baku kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The construction and installation work at Khojasan ground station and Khojasan electric depot of the Baku Metro has been already completed, Deputy Board Chairman of the Baku Metro CJSC Hidayat Mammadov told reporters at an exhibition dedicated to the metro’s 55th anniversary on October 27, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the testing work is currently underway at the station.

"It’s planned to commission the station until the end of this year. The organization of train traffic is at the final stage. The station will be open to passengers after completion of the whole work,” he added.