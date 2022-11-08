Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A total of 72 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into ten citizens, the second dose – 31 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 24 citizens. As many as seven citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,914,000 vaccine doses were administered, 5,390,668 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,032 people – the second dose, 3,388,040 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,260 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.