Happy to be among medalists of 1st International "Ojag Cup" - young athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. I am happy to be among the medalists of the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in rhythmic gymnastics, Khazra Gasimly, bronze medalist of the competition, told Trend on November 26.

The young athlete took third place in the competition in the exercise program without equipment among gymnasts born in 2015.

"I am glad to win the award, especially since the "Ojag Cup" is being held for the first time. Recently, I also participated in an international tournament in Georgia, where I won a silver and two bronze medals. Frankly, I worry more at competitions in Baku, probably because in my homeland I always want to perform better," she said.

Khazra Gasimly added that participation in the International "Ojag Cup" gave her a lot of positive emotions.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the First International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries, including 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competitions. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.