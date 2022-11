BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Gold coins dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev are to be manufactured, Trend reports.

It is mentioned in the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Also, according to the Action Plan, a jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "Heydar Aliyev –100" will be made.