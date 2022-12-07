Chairman of Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan elected as member of advisory board of university in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli has been elected as a member of the advisory board of Türkiye’s Bahcesehir University, Trend reports.

The Bahcesehir University has established an advisory board to increase cooperation between universities and the industrial sector, intensify the exchange of ideas on this topic and prepare students for activities in this sector.

In May, a memorandum was signed between MUSIAD Azerbaijan and Türkiye’s Bahcesehir University.