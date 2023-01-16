Baku prepares for commemoration of 33rd anniversary of January 20 tragedy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Preparatory work has begun on Baku's Alley of Martyrs in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports via the Executive Power of Baku city.

It was noted that the territory is under the constant control of the Executive Power of the city of Baku.

"Traditionally, special floral arrangements are prepared on the territory of the Alley. Experienced specialists and landscape designers are involved in these works," the statement said.

As usual, the Baku city executive authorities are carrying out extensive cleaning and landscaping of the territory in the Alley of Martyrs, cutting branches of trees and shrubs, updating the lawn, planting new flower seedlings, painting lampposts, and washing sidewalks and the area of the alley.

According to the Executive Power of Baku, it is planned to end the preparatory works by January 19.