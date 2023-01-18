Azerbaijani MP proposes to hold hearings dedicated to Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. MP Jale Aliyeva of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has proposed to hold hearings in the parliament dedicated to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

During today's session of the Committee for Family and Women’s and Children’s Affairs of Milli Majlis (Parliament), Jale Aliyeva spoke about the significance of the contribution of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to women's politics and women's position in society.

"Therefore, I propose to hold hearings dedicated to Heydar Aliyev at the meetings of the committee, which will be held during the spring session," she said.