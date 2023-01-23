Azerbaijan talks ongoing tree planting activities in Jabrayil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Tree planting activities have been carried out on the territory of "Azerbaijan-Türkiye International Forestry Training Center", “Smart Seedlings” and “Forest of Friendship” Complex (in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district) and in the surrounding areas since the end of last year, Representative of the Azerbaijan Forestry Development Service Jabbar Garibov told Trend.

According to Garibov, over the past week, with the participation of employees of the Regional Forestry Center, 8,100 seedlings of various types of trees were planted in the area called “Forest of Friendship” and surrounding terraces with an area of nearly 10 hectares.

"As part of the project, implemented jointly by the Forestry Development Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the General Department of Forestry of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye, nearly 50,000 seedlings of various types of trees have been planted on an area of ​​more than 54 hectares," he said.

In 2023, three million trees are planned to be planted in Azerbaijan as part of reforestation activities. In 2022, more than five tons of seeds of 21 species were sown on an area of ​​14 hectares.

A groundbreaking ceremony of "Azerbaijan-Türkiye International Forestry Training Center", “Smart Seedlings” and “Forest of Friendship” Complex was held with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 20 last year.