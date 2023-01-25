Azerbaijan names date of issuing February tickets to Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Tickets for regular bus trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, organized by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will go on sale at 15:00 (GMT+4) on January 26, 2023, Trend reports via the ministry.

Tickets for these routes are sold online through the www.yolumuzqarabaga.az portal.

In order to buy tickets, citizens must fill out the form, entering the data on their identity cards. Each ticket can only be used by a citizen who is identified by an identity card.

Regular bus services to Shusha and Aghdam have been operating since January 24, 2022. A total of 506 trips have been carried out to date.