Azerbaijan's State Security Service warns against spreading unofficial news about terrorist attack in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues the criminal investigation of a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Trend reports citing the Service's website.

Publishing unofficial information on the investigation misleads people and contributes to the spread of rumors among the population, thus hindering the investigation process.

"The media is warned against disseminating the details of the terrorist act against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran without referring to public agencies," the Service said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.