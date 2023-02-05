International travelers visit Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 5. The trip to Azerbaijan's liberated territories of an international delegation of world-acclaimed travelers from 12 countries continues for the second day, Trend reports from the scene.

The group of travelers arrived in the city of Lachin.

The tourists got acquainted with the restoration work on the liberated Lachin, with layouts of new residential buildings, and also heard the history of the city.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers will also get acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.