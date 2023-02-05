World-famous travelers get acquainted with layouts of new residential buildings in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 5. World-acclaimed travelers from 12 countries around the world got acquainted with the layouts of new residential buildings in Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend reports from the scene.

They were informed about the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Lachin.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers will also get acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.