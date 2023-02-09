Azerbaijani army providing assistance to victims of earthquake in Türkiye (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. In accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, measures to provide assistance to victims of the earthquake in Türkiye continue, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, collection points have been set in the relevant military units for the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and their family members to help the victims in the fraternal country.

Clothing and food products voluntarily brought by military personnel and their families were collected at designated points, sorted, and packed into parcels, before being sent by truck to Türkiye.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

According to the latest data, 12,873 people have been killed, and 62,937 have got injured in the quake.