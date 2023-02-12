Rescue forces of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations meets Turkish colleagues in earthquake zone (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. As previously reported, upon the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations continue search and rescue operations and the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In this regard, a joint meeting with representatives of the Emergency Situations Agency of the Republic of Türkiye (AFAD) was held at the headquarters of the rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, organized on the territory of the Kahramanmaras district.

The meeting discussed the current working conditions and further steps to be taken. Issues related to the installation of tents sent by the Ministry of Emergency Situations on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the brotherly country to accommodate people affected by the earthquake were also considered.