Azerbaijan eyes robotics, drone design to be basis of its education system within STEM, hopes for Israel's help

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The implementation of innovations in Azerbaijan's education system does not mean that the basics should be forgotten, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

"Yes, we intend to implement innovation in our education system. Azerbaijan is a young and developing country, and we hope that the experience of Israel will help us improve the education system in the country," said the minister.

He also noted that currently, there are 30 centers in Azerbaijan that operate according to the STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) methodology.

According to him, as part of these centers' practices, technologies such as robotics and drone design will become the basis of the educational program in Azerbaijan.

STEM is a new approach to education when all branches in the field of natural sciences and technical knowledge are combined, and the students receive knowledge not from a textbook, but through finding solutions to creative tasks.