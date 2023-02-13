Azerbaijan's Sumgayit sending humanitarian aid to quake-affected Turkish citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Large-scale humanitarian assistance campaign in support of people affected by the earthquake in Türkiye continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani city of Sumgayit is also actively participating in this campaign. Special collection points for humanitarian aid have been set up in different parts of the city.

From the first day of the tragedy, residents of the city have been massively bringing bed linen, warm clothes, diapers, cleaning products, canned food, dry food, medical supplies, and other necessary supplies to the collection point.

Sumgayit will send 22 container houses intended for temporary residence of people to the earthquake-affected regions.

About 16 tons of humanitarian aid, including four container houses, with a total value of 230,000 manat ($135,290), are being sent from Sumgayit to Türkiye.

In the coming days, it’s planned to send humanitarian aid with a total weight of 75 tons and an amount of nearly 500,000 manat ($294,120) on more than 11 heavy trucks from the city.

Currently, activities to collect humanitarian aid in Sumgayit continue.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

Following the latest data, 31,643 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.