Bodies of Azerbaijani students killed in earthquake in Türkiye delivered to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The bodies of Azerbaijani students Samir Guliyev, Shahin Veliyev, Khumam Ismayilli and Gunduz Nazarzade, who died as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, have been delivered to Baku, Trend reports.

The plane with the bodies of the students landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

After the earthquake on February 6 in Türkiye, which caused numerous casualties, there was no information about the students of Inonu University in Malatya - Samir Guliyev, Shahin Veliyev, Humam Ismayilli and Gunduz Nazarzade. The building they lived in collapsed. Their bodies were found from the rubble on February 14 after a long search.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.